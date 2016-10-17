RSS member murder: BJP Yuva Morcha members take out protest march in Hassan

Members of Hassan district unit of BJP Yuva Morcha took out a protest march condemning the murder of Rudresh, an RSS worker here on Monday.
BJP workers led by Nagesh H.N, district president of Yuva Morcha, took out a march in the city and submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner demanding immediate arrest of the accused. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nagesh said the government had failed to take strict measures to stop attacks on pro-Hindu workers.
“In the past RSS volunteer Dilip was attacked at Mutyala Nagar and another volunteer Phaneendra was assaulted in Vidyaranyapuram of Bengaluru. The police failed to arrest those involved in the attacks. We demand immediate arrest of all those involved in such incidents,” said Nagesh.
