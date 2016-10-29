Pushcart problem dominates meeting

The issue of pushcarts blocking traffic at major intersections dominated the general body meeting of the Udupi City Municipal Council (CMC) here on Friday.

Ganesh Nergi, councillor, said pushcarts selling various wares are always seen blocking traffic at major parts of the city such as the city bus stand, the service bus stand, the KSRTC stand and Shiribeedu Junction. This is creating a lot of problems for not just pedestrians but also for other vehicles, he said. He added that there appears to be a lobby backing pushcart owners.

CMC Commissioner D. Manjunathaiah chipped in by saying that last week, two people riding two-wheelers narrowly escaped accidents resulting from the haphazard movement of pushcarts.

Pushcarts are meant to be mobile and should not be stationary at any place. CMC has earmarked four zones for pushcarts, but the owners don’t use them for fear of losing business.

However, whenever CMC personnel come to remove the pushcarts, members of some organisations arrive and protect them, Mr. Manjunathaiah said. Two civic workers were assaulted recently over this, he added. This situation cannot be allowed to continue and the CMC has thus approached the police to take action against pushcart owners, he said.

Ananthapadmanabha, sub-inspector of Udupi Town police station, urged the council to identify the areas where the pushcarts are usually stationed. However, Meenakshi Bannanje, CMC president, said the police need not wait for CMC approval and can take action as per law against pushcart owners.

Parking woes

Councillor P. Yuvaraj said some commercial complexes have let out their basement floor, which should be used for parking of vehicles, to set up small shops. As a result, vehicles are being parked on the roads and this is also blocking traffic, he said, calling for action against such commercial complexes. M.R. Pai, another councillor, said there were no zebra crossings on the main streets of the city, and this makes it difficult for pedestrians to cross the road.

Yashpal Suvarna, councillor, said that the CMC should put up more lamps at Bhujanga Park as senior citizens have complained of poor lighting. Mr. Manjunathaiah promised to look into the matter.

Themeeting also witnessed heated arguments between the treasury and opposition benches over the construction of Visvesvaraya Market Complex.

