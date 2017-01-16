Karnataka

Public hearing begins in Mundaragi taluk on conservation

The crucial public hearing on the conservation of biodiversity rich Kappatagudda hill range began at Dambal in Mundaragi taluk of Gadag district with hundreds of people turning up to present their views.

Seer of Gadag Tontadarya Mutt Sri Siddhalinga Swami and other seers who have opposed the withdrawal of notification, district in-charge Minister H.K. Patil and other elected representatives are present.

As per the procedure those willing to air their views were given token numbers and accordingly they were allowed to speak.

Deputy Commissioner of Gadag Manoj Jain is chairing the public consultation.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 12:05:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Public-hearing-begins-in-Mundaragi-taluk-on-conservation/article17044997.ece

