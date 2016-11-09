Protesters take to the streets over killing of RSS men, Sakrebailu rape

At a protest meet held under the banner of the Hindu Samrakshana Vedike at Gopi Circle in the city on Tuesday, the killing of leaders of Hindu organisations in the State and the gang-rape on a minor in Sakrebailu near Shivamogga were strongly condemned.

Addressing the protesters, K.S. Eshwarappa, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, said the killings of RSS activists Rudresh in Bengaluru and Ravi in Mysuru, and the Sakrebailu case, indicate a complete breakdown of the law and order machinery in the State under the Congress.

He said leaders of Hindu organisations are being targeted by anti-national elements. Both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G. Parameshwara have failed to take these killings seriously, he added.

‘Ban PFI’

Mr. Eshwarappa said that in the wake of the arrest of functionaries of the Popular Front of India (PFI) for their alleged involvement in the killing of Mr. Rudresh, the State government should ban the organisation. He alleged that PFI activists were involved in the riots that took place in Shivamogga on February 2015. Some leaders of PFI had raised anti-national slogans during the rally taken out by the organisation then and it was recorded in surveillance cameras, he said.

Commenting on the Sakrebailu gang-rape, he said incidents of rape being reported regularly in Karnataka has created a sense of insecurity among women. Though the police have arrested six persons in connection with the Sakrebailu case, there are suspicions that more people were involved in the crime. The police should conduct a through probe into the case to bring out the truth, he said.

Security was beefed up in the city because of the protest, with the police setting up check-posts at entry points to the city. Police personnel were deployed in large numbers in sensitive areas, including Shivappa Nayaka Circle, Amir Ahmed Circle and Gandhi Bazaar. Vehicular movement along B.H. Road, Nehru Road, Balaraj Urs Road and Durgigudi was diverted, and drones were deployed to videograph the protest.