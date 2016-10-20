Karnataka

Protesters clean up after the rally

Volunteers picking up trash after the Maratha Kranti Mooka Morcha in Bidar on Wednesday.— PHOTO: GOPICHAND T.

Volunteers picking up trash after the Maratha Kranti Mooka Morcha in Bidar on Wednesday.— PHOTO: GOPICHAND T.  

A large number of protesters who joined the Maratha Kranti Mooka Morcha stayed back after the rally to clean up. Volunteers picked up paper bags, plastics, discarded caps and water bottles in shoulder bags and sacks. Youth wearing T shirts that said “Ek Maratha Lakh Maratha” were also directing old men and women to the mobile toilets stationed near the bus stand. The rally had been planned well in advance, said Pradeep Biradar, one of the organisers. “We had got directions from national-level leaders that it had to be a silent protest and not to raise slogans against the government or any community or leader. Secondly, we were mandated not to cause damage to any public or private property and to clean up after the rally.”

Five feeding centres were set up in different roads leading to Bidar. Those coming from Aurad were given lunch at a tent set up on Janawada Road. Similar centres were set up on roads leading to Bhalki, Basava Kalyan and Humnabad. Water tanks were stationed near these centres and on the main roads. All through the preparations, “we took care to see that the credit for the rally did not go to any one leader, or party or association,” he said.

The rally ended with a team of 11 young girls submitting a memorandum to the government through Assistant Commissioner Venkat Raja. This was to highlight the Kopardi rape incident in which three Dalit men are facing allegations of raping a teenage Maratha girl, that is supposed to have given rise to the silent marches.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 19, 2020 9:35:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Protesters-clean-up-after-the-rally/article16076244.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY