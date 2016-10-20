Protesters clean up after the rally

A large number of protesters who joined the Maratha Kranti Mooka Morcha stayed back after the rally to clean up. Volunteers picked up paper bags, plastics, discarded caps and water bottles in shoulder bags and sacks. Youth wearing T shirts that said “Ek Maratha Lakh Maratha” were also directing old men and women to the mobile toilets stationed near the bus stand. The rally had been planned well in advance, said Pradeep Biradar, one of the organisers. “We had got directions from national-level leaders that it had to be a silent protest and not to raise slogans against the government or any community or leader. Secondly, we were mandated not to cause damage to any public or private property and to clean up after the rally.”

Five feeding centres were set up in different roads leading to Bidar. Those coming from Aurad were given lunch at a tent set up on Janawada Road. Similar centres were set up on roads leading to Bhalki, Basava Kalyan and Humnabad. Water tanks were stationed near these centres and on the main roads. All through the preparations, “we took care to see that the credit for the rally did not go to any one leader, or party or association,” he said.

The rally ended with a team of 11 young girls submitting a memorandum to the government through Assistant Commissioner Venkat Raja. This was to highlight the Kopardi rape incident in which three Dalit men are facing allegations of raping a teenage Maratha girl, that is supposed to have given rise to the silent marches.