Protest mars Republic Day function in Kolar

A sudden protest by pro-Kannada activists created ripples at the Republic Day celebration programme in Kolar on Thursday.

As soon as the Health and Family Welfare Minister and district in-charge, K.R. Ramesh Kumar, began his speech after hoisting the national flag and receiving the guard of honour, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike functionaries started raising slogans in support of several demands, taking all those present at the Sir M. Visveswaraya Stadium including police by surprise.

The Vedike members, waving shawls, raised slogans demanding implementation of permanent irrigation projects, employment to Kannadigas in private companies and retaining Kolar’s Government College for Women under Bangalore University instead of affiliating it to the Women’s University, Vijayapura.

The protest created panic, forcing the Minister to stop his speech. The police, including Superintendent of Police Divya Gopinath, rushed towards the agitating activists and arrested them after a scuffle.

In his speech, Mr. Kumar expressed dissatisfaction about the protest, saying it should not have taken place during the national festival. He also took a dig at the protesters saying they did not know the fact that the government has decided to retain the Women’s College under Bangalore University.