Protest against Tipu Jayanti in Mysuru

Several BJP activists gathered in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mysuru on Thursday to protest against the State government’s decision to go ahead with the celebration of Tipu Jayanti despite opposition from different quarters.
The protesters, who sported black bands and black flags, shouted slogans against the State government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. They were arrested by the city police.
The arrested include Pratap Simha, Mysuru Lok Sabha MP, the former Minister C.H. Vijayshankar, G. Madhusudan, the former MLC, and city BJP president B.H. Manjunath. All the arrested were later released.
