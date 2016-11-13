Propaganda material for Kannada sahitya sammelan released

Minister of State for Primary and Secondary Education Tanvir Sait on Thursday released the propaganda material for the 82nd Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelan scheduled to be held here in the first week of December.

The Minister, who is also the president of the reception committee of the sammelan, told presspersons that he would urge the Higher Education Minister to reschedule the examinations of Karnataka State Women's University, Vijaypura, and Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belagavi, so that it did not clash with the literary event.

Responding to a query, Mr. Sait said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earmarked Rs. 4 crore for organising the event.

“Of the Rs. 4 crore sanctioned, Rs. 2 crore is already released. We have received Rs. 2.4 lakh from two taluk cooperative societies and another Rs. 3 lakh from Raichur District Central Co-operative Bank. We will open a joint bank account in the name of the Deputy Commissioner and the district president of the sahitya parishat. Transparency will be maintained in accounts at every level. The final accounts will be published on the sahitya parishat website for public access,” the Minister said.

Mr. Sait said that around 30,000 literary enthusiasts were expected to participate in the three-day literary festival. “Rice Millers’ Association has taken the responsibility of food for the delegates,” he said.

Registration

Those who want to participate in the sahitya sammelan can register their names through website and mobile phone. For mobile registration, write an sms: nameplace and send it to 9246044440. For website registration, log on to: www.82ssraichur.com or email to: info@82ssraichur.com. Follow the event at www. facebook.com/82ssraichur