Professor dies in road accident

C.B. Budha Naik (54), assistant professor, Department of Post-Graduation Studies in Hindi, at Sahyadri Arts and Commerce College in the city, who had sustained serious injuries in a road accident, died at a private hospital in Manipal in Udupi district on Wednesday.

Naik was injured when the car he was driving fell into a pit near Ubrani village in Channagiri taluk recently. He was admitted to a private hospital in Manipal for additional treatment.

His health worsened on Wednesday afternoon follwing which he succumbed to his injuries.

Mr. Naik was a wrestler and had served as coordinator of the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of the college.