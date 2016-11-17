Karnataka

Professor dies in road accident

C.B. Budha Naik (54), assistant professor, Department of Post-Graduation Studies in Hindi, at Sahyadri Arts and Commerce College in the city, who had sustained serious injuries in a road accident, died at a private hospital in Manipal in Udupi district on Wednesday.

Naik was injured when the car he was driving fell into a pit near Ubrani village in Channagiri taluk recently. He was admitted to a private hospital in Manipal for additional treatment.

His health worsened on Wednesday afternoon follwing which he succumbed to his injuries.

Mr. Naik was a wrestler and had served as coordinator of the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of the college.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 21, 2020 3:40:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Professor-dies-in-road-accident/article16644141.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY