Pro-prohibition rally in Bidar

Members of non-governmental organisations took out a procession here on Sunday seeking prohibition in the State.

They walked from Gawan Chowk in the old city and reached the Zilla Rang Mandir.

B.R Patil, MLA, spoke of the ills of alcoholism. He said that the electoral system had degenerated into a give-and-take system where alcohol won votes for candidates. Mr. Patil said that the cost of treating diseases arising out of or aggravated due to alcohol was far more than the revenue generated by the State by selling liquor.

Brahma Kumari Pratima Behenji administrated an oath to youth about staying away from addiction.

Karnataka State Temperance Board member Shantalinga Savalagi, Shaheen Education Society secretary Abdul Quadeer, Moulana Ghulam Yazdani, Indian Medical Association president C. Anand Rao, anti-addition campaigner Subhash Karpur, and Kalyan Karnataka Pratishtan president Basava Kumar Patil were present.

