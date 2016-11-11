Prisoner dies after being stabbed by undertrial

A prisoner died of stab injuries suffered during a clash with another prisoner at Mysuru central jail on Thursday.

Police sources identified the deceased as Mustafa, the main accused in the murder of Prashant Poojary, a Bajrang Dal activist, in Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada in October 2015.

Mustafa was attacked by Kiran Shetty, an undertrial from Dakshina Kannada in a different murder case, jail sources said.

During the fight between the duo, Kiran is said to have stabbed Mustafa. Though Mustafa was rushed to K.R. Hospital, he succumbed to his wounds.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rudramani, who visited the spot, said an inquiry is under way to ascertain the reason for the fight.

While he said a probe will also be launched to find out how the Shetty came to possess a sharp weapon or a knife, jail sources said the accused had used a spoon as a weapon.