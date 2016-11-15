Prima facie, Tanvir Sait hasn’t erred, says CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday virtually gave a clean chit to Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanvir Sait by saying that prima facie he did not appear to have committed any wrong.

The Minister is facing the heat for allegedly watching objectionable pictures of women on his cellphone during the recent Tipu Jayanti celebrations in Raichur.

The Chief Minister’s statement came just after he announced that an inquiry would be conducted by the cyber crime branch of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Speaking to reporters after paying floral tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on the Vidhana Soudha premises on his birth anniversary, the Chief Minister said the Minister met him and furnished details about the episode.