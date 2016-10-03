Priest arrested on charge of raping minor

The police have arrested a priest on the charge of raping a 15-year-old girl on the pretext of offering her a talisman to help her excel in studies.

The arrested has been identified as Kumar (52), a priest of Durga Chowdeshwari temple near Kuvempu Road in the city.

The police said the parents were unhappy with the victim’s academic performance and had taken her to the temple seeking a solution. A few days later, the priest had asked the girl to come to the temple to participate in a special puja and collect a talisman from him.

In the complaint, the victim has alleged that the priest took her to his personal room to tie the talisman, where he raped her. The man threatened her to not speak about the incident or risk inviting divine wrath on her family, she said.

The police have booked cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.