Preparations under way for State-level sports meet

The preparations are in swing for the State-level sports and cultural meet of State Government employees that will be held in the city from January 20 to 22.

More than 8,000 government employees from various districts are expected to take part. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the meet at Nehru Stadium here on January 20 at 11 a.m. The inaugural ceremony will be marked by a colourful parade by the participants.

C.S. Shadakshari, president, Karnataka State Government Employees Association district unit, said that separate help desks are set up at Nehru Stadium for each district to address queries related to registration, accommodation and to provide food coupons. A total number of 18 sporting events, including hockey, cricket, volleyball, will be held for men and women.

The athletics competitions, including the field and track events, kabaddi, throwball and volleyball matches, will be held at Nehru Stadium. The cricket matches will be played at the stadiums of Jawaharlal Nehru National College of Engineering, PES Institute of Technology and Management and Karnataka State Cricket Association. The playgrounds of National Education Society and District Armed Reserve Police will host hockey matches. The shuttle badminton and table tennis events will be held at Nehru Indoor Stadium, he said.

Mr. Shadakshari added that the government employees will also take part in 18 cultural competitions. Kuvempu Rangamandir will host the theatre competition. The folk dance competition will be held at Dr. Ambedkar Bhavan while the vocal performances will be held at the convention hall of Karnataka Government Employees Association, he said.

As many as eight counters will be set up to serve food to the participants and the match officials including umpires and referees on all the three days. Aaccommodation will be provided to the participants at marriage halls in the city, he added.