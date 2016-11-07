Prasanna’s ‘Swarajyadata’ at Dhvanyaloka from Nov. 10

Theatre personality Prasanna’s play Swarajyadata will be staged at Dhvanyaloka at Bogadi here from November 10. The play is based on Mahatma Gandhi’s book Hind Swaraj .

Rangavalli, an amateur theatre group from Mysuru, has played an important role in the production of the play. Grama Seva Sangha, Bengaluru; Charaka; Desi; Badanavalu Satyagraha Samithi; Gandhibhavan, Bengaluru; and Kendra Sangeeth Natak Academy, New Delhi, joined hands with Rangavalli to present Swarajyadata.

The play will be staged daily from 7 p.m. onwards. According to Mr. Prasanna, this is a play “for the youth, by the youth, of the youth”, one that aims to see the concept of ‘grama swarajya’ emerge through fight, love, hate, song and dance.

The play will be presented by an ensemble of two elders who advocate Gandhian principles and a group of youngsters. One of the two elderly characters is an editor of a small newspaper, while the other is comedian Charlie Chaplin. The other characters of the play are representatives from different social strata.

Members of Rangavalli, which has to its credit many productions in recent years, actively took part by lending themselves to the newly formed characters.

Prashanth Hiremath and Nandini from Rangayana have composed the music for all the songs in the production. “The interaction with youth during the preparation of Swarajyadata has filled me with a lot of optimism. I am presenting to you the very same experience of constructive emotion that we experienced during the process,” Mr. Prasanna said.

For tickets and other details, call 94488 71815 or 99646 56482.