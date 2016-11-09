Prasad to take bypolls as a challenge

The former Minister, V. Srinivas Prasad, on Tuesday vowed to take the coming bypolls to Nanjangud Assembly constituency as a challenge. Addressing the Swabhimana Samavesha, a meeting of his supporters convened to chart out his future political course after parting ways with the Congress, Mr. Prasad said the bypolls had become inevitable following his resignation from the Assembly.

Earlier, the former chairman of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), K.R. Mohan Kumar, said Mr. Prasad himself should enter the fray for the bypolls. “He should not only contest the bypolls to the Assembly from Nanjangud constituency, but also the next Assembly elections in 2018,” he said.

Mr. Kumar, who recently quit the Congress, said the Swabhimana Samavesha has not been organised for the sake of power or profit, but for self-esteem.

“If it was not for Mr. Prasad, the Congress would not have won so many seats in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts,” he said.

The Swabhimana Samavesha organised at Nanjangud on Tuesday was perceived to be a show of strength by Mr. Prasad’s supporters, particularly after the Congress organised a meeting of the party’s Nanjangud taluk Congress committee meeting on October 23, close on the heels of the resignation submitted by Mr. Prasad to the Assembly.