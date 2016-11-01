Prasad to hold supporters’ meetings across Mysuru, Chamarajanagar

The former Minister V. Srinivas Prasad, who resigned from the Legislative Assembly after his fall out with both the Congress and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is gearing up to hold a series of meetings of his supporters across Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts over the next two months.

A meeting of his supporters, scheduled to be held in Nanjangud on November 8, will be followed by similar assembly constituency-level meetings in November and December across Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts. The meetings will culminate in a rally in Mysuru, where an announcement will be made. on his political course. The Dalit leader quit the Assembly and the Congress after he was dropped from the Siddaramaiah Cabinet in June this year. He is now being wooed by the BJP and the JD(S).

However, sources close to Mr. Prasad said he is unlikely to announce his decision on joining a political party now. “There is no need to make an announcement in a hurry as there is still six months for bypolls. An announcement is unlikely before January.” He is expected to weigh the pros and cons very closely as he has not only had a stint with the JD(S), but has also worked with the BJP when he was with its ally, the Samata Party.