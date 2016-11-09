Pralhad Joshi, BJP members arrested in Dharwad

The police arrested Pralhad Joshi, MP, and other BJP members when they planned to take out a protest rally opposing the State government’s decision to celebrate Tipu Jayanti here on Tuesday. The BJP leaders and members gathered at Kadapa Maidan Grounds as part of their State-wide protest. However, the venue witnessed high drama after the police intervened when the BJP members were about to take out a protest rally through the main streets of the city before reaching the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

The police first asked the agitators not to take out any rally as there was no permission to do so. This led to a heated argument between the BJP workers and the police. Tension prevailed for sometime as many of the workers raised their voice stating that the government was using police force to suppress them. As the situation started deteriorating, the police arrested the BJP leaders, including Mr. Pralhad Joshi, the former MLA Seema Masuti, corporators Shivu Hiremath, Vijayanand Shetty, Ranga Baddi, Iresh Anchatgeri, and later released them.

As the BJP leaders were being arrested, some of the party workers hit the roads and staged a flash rasto roko. However, the police tried to pacify the agitators asking them to withdraw their protest. As the protesters did not heed the police request, the latter arrested them.

Mr. Pralhad Joshi, meanwhile, said that they will not allow anyone to take out any procession on November 10 as part of Tipu Jayanti. If the Congress government is claiming that Tipu Sultan was a freedom fighter, then it will in future claim that the Nizams too were freedom fighters, he said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is behaving as if he is chief minister for one particular community and undue recognition is being given to a person who had killed thousands of Kannadigas, he said.

The BJP leaders said that they would submit a memorandum to Governor Vajubhai Vala urging him to cancel the government decision to hold Tipu Jayanti.

