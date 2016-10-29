Postgraduates, graduates among new batch of 135 constables

Of the 135 newly trained constables, who passed out of the Police Training School in Mysuru on Friday, as many as 15 are postgraduates while 74 were graduates.

A report presented during the passing out parade revealed the details. The remaining 46 had passed Pre-University or equivalent qualification. The minimum qualification for the post of a police constable is II Pre-University or 12th standard pass.

Director-General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), H.C. Kishore Chandra, called upon constables to be ready to shoulder the responsibilities of society. Training was provided to them in a wide range of activities including visiting the scene of crime, providing security to VIPs, first aid, handling natural disasters and emergencies, traffic management using technological gadgets, preventing excesses on women and children, and preventing gender discrimination. The trainees were also exposed to computers and wireless.

The training began on December 7, 2015. The batch comprised 102 members from Karwar and 33 from KGF.