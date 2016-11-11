Poster defacement, protest mark celebrations

The Tipu Jayanti celebrations organised by the State government was marked by a protest and the defacement of a poster of Tipu Sultan here on Thursday. Except for a symbolic protest by BJP youth leaders and workers which led them to be taken into preventive custody by the police, the celebration was in progress at Kumar Gandharva Rangamandir.

Some people defaced with black paint a poster of Tipu Sultan erected at Sangolli Rayanna circle (also known as RTO Circle) in the afternoon.

However, the police officials rushed to the spot and took out the poster, even as a Muslim cleric rushed to spot and staged angry protest.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) G. Radhika has put all police officials on alert and instructed them to step up patrolling in communally sensitive areas.

Presiding over the celebrations, Feroz N. Sait, MLA (Belagavi North), questioned the prejudice of the BJP against Tipu Sultan who strived for development and progress and fought against British rulers. Disapproving the charges that Tipu Sultan destroyed Lingayat temples he said those who knew history also knew who destroyed Lingayat temples but were silent.

Deputy Commissioner N. Jayaram, Police Commissioner Krishna Bhat, Superintendent of Police B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda and Deputy Director of Kannada & Culture Vidyavati Bhajantri were present.