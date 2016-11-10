Post-demonetisation, arecanut prices slump

The price of arecanut at Shivamogga Agriculture Produces Marketing Committee (APMC) Market has slumped by around 10 per cent following the announcement by the Union government to demonetise Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 currency .

The price of ‘hosa rashi’ variety of arecanut, that was traded at Rs. 29,250 on Tuesday, declined to Rs. 26,400 on Wednesday.

There was a decline by around 10 per cent in the price of ‘hale rashi,’ ‘gorabalu,’ ‘bette’ and ‘saraku’ varieties also.

D.M. Shankarappa, president of the Shivamogga District Chamber of Commerce and Industries and an arecanut merchant, told The Hindu that as an outfall of the announcement to demonetise the currency, there was confusion regarding payments at multiple levels, including the firms engaged in making products from arecanut and the owners of local mandis.

“Many small and marginal farmers insist payment in liquid cash ... but the banks were closed today. Even the flow of produce to the market was less on Wednesday.

A sense of uncertainty gripped the market and the quantum of trading was not on expected level,” he said.

Mr. Shankarappa said that the slump in price was a temporary phenomenon. Another four to five days is required for the recovery of the prices, he added.