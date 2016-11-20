Poor work of officials in implementation of housing schemes irks ZP CEO

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shivashankar has expressed his resentment over the poor performance of officials in building houses for the poor under different housing schemes.

Speaking at the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) review meeting here on Saturday, Mr. Shivashankar also took the executive officers of all the taluks to task for not achieving the desired result in implementing the housing schemes effectively.

Mr. Shivashankar said that not even 50 per cent of the target had been met by the officials.

Disciplinary action

The ZP CEO warned that disciplinary action would be taken against the offiicials f they continue to be lackadaisical in implementing the pro-poor schemes of the government.

The CEO also directed the officials to bring to his notice any problems they faced in the process of implementing the schemes.

“Apathy in implementing the pro-poor housing schemes cannot be tolerated even after providing all necessary requirements, including sites,” he added.

Village visits

Mr. Shivashankar said that he would soon visit the villages to check whether the construction of the “targeted houses” had commenced or not.

He said that as per records, over 650 houses, under the Basava Housing Scheme alone, are yet to be constructed.

Referring to the Bhoo Odethana Yojane, Mr. Shivashankar questioned C.R. Bharathi, district manager, Ambedkar Development Corporation, as to how many SCs, STs families resided in Mysuru district and how many of them were eligible to get the benefits of the scheme.

Ms. Bharathi said that she would provide the details after obtaining it from her office.

Reprimanded

The CEO told her that she must have such basic information at her fingertips. The CEO told her to collect information about SCs, STs families in the district and prepare an action plan to provide them various facilities, including Bhoo Odethana Yojane.

He also asked her to attend to the meeting with the complete statistics.

Zilla panchayat president Nayeema Sultana and others were present.