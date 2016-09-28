Police to introduce locked house beat system

In the wake of locked houses becoming soft targets for burglars in recent times, the Police Department plans to introduce the locked house beat system (LHBS) in the district soon.

Abhinav Khare, Superintendent of Police, told presspersons that once the system was introduced, people can inform the police when they go out of town. The beat police will keep a round-the-clock vigil over their houses. If many houses are locked on a particular street, the street will be considered a base for patrolling in the locality. The enhanced presence of the police personnel will surely help bring down thefts, he said.

The public can inform the nearest police station or the district control room about their travel plans. Even an SMS containing information on the travel plans, the period during which the houses will be locked, along with the door number can be sent to the police, he said.

At present, the police are getting information from the public regularly on WhatsApp on traffic jams, parking problems, and instances of eve-teasing near college campuses and in public places.

An average of 20 complaints are being received daily on 9480803390, the dedicated WhatsApp number of district police.

The police have decided to use WhatsApp also for interacting with the public on LHBS.

Mr. Khare said LHBS will be introduced in the limits of Shivamogga city in the initial phase and will be extended to the entire district later. In addition to the introduction of LHBS, the department will direct the public to deposit valuables in the bank safe lockers and inform the police on the movement of suspicious persons in residential areas.

Spreading awareness

Pamphlets containing information on the contact numbers of police officers to whom information should be provided under LHBS and the precautions that should be taken to avoid thefts will be distributed among the public, he said.