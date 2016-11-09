Police rule out political angle in farmer’s murder

Investigating officers suspected that illicit relationship might have led to the murder of Sunil Shivarj Dongre in Sonal village in Aurad taluk.

BJP’s allegation

The officials dismissed the allegations by BJP leaders like Prabhu Chauhan, MLA, who say that the victim was a party worker and was killed for political reasons.

Dongre (35), a farmer and businessman, was killed by unidentified people near the village school on Monday. “He was drunk and was returning from a friend’s house. He got a call on his mobile phone when some one invited him to come to the school. He was hacked to death,” a police officer involved in the investigations said.

Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikam visited the spot on Monday.

A case has been registered at the Kamal Nagar police station.