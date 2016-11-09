Police rule out political angle in farmer’s murder

Investigating officers suspected that illicit relationship might have led to the murder of Sunil Shivarj Dongre in Sonal village in Aurad taluk.
BJP’s allegation
The officials dismissed the allegations by BJP leaders like Prabhu Chauhan, MLA, who say that the victim was a party worker and was killed for political reasons.
Dongre (35), a farmer and businessman, was killed by unidentified people near the village school on Monday. “He was drunk and was returning from a friend’s house. He got a call on his mobile phone when some one invited him to come to the school. He was hacked to death,” a police officer involved in the investigations said.
Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikam visited the spot on Monday.
A case has been registered at the Kamal Nagar police station.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor