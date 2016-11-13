Police on the hunt for cyber stalker

The cyber police in Chennai are said to have contacted the Hassan police with regard to a case filed by actor Shruthi Hassan against a cyber stalker from Karnataka.

The accused K.G. Guruprasad had been previously employed in the Department of Psychiatry, Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS).

The actor had filed a complaint with the Chennai police alleging that the accused sent her abusive and derogatory messages via her Twitter handle.

Dr. Guruprasad was senior resident at the Department of Psychiatry in HIMS till 2012. He later left the job and moved abroad. A couple of years ago, he shifted to Ludhiana.

The Hassan police have shared the information they collected with their counterparts in Chennai.