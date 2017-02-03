Police conduct surprise searches on houses of rowdy-sheeters

Early on Friday, teams from the Mysuru city police knocked on the houses of rowdy-sheeters and searched the premises for weapons as part of an exercise in curbing anti-social activities in the city.

A team of ten inspectors, accompanied by 40 police personnel, covered different locations in the city and carried out searches in the houses of rowdy-sheeters. A dragon knife and a few button knives were recovered from some houses, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) H.T. Shekar, who supervised the operation.

The police searched the houses of ten rowdy-sheeters on Friday in Hinkal, Dattagalli and other areas between 5.30 a.m. and 7.30 a.m. Teams comprising one inspector and four police personnel were deputed to search each house. Such search operations are likely to be carried out in other parts of the city also. Later, a total of 110 rowdy-sheeters were summoned to the City Armed Reserve (CAR) grounds for a parade, where City Police Commissioner A. Subramanyeshwara Rao warned them of taking stern action if they indulged in any anti-social activities. They were also cautioned against leaving the city with informing the jurisdictional police.

The action comes in the wake of gang wars, that claimed the lives of two people in 2016. The police has also constituted an anti-rowdy squad to crack down on rowdy elements.