Plantation owner killed in elephant attack

A coffee plantation owner was killed in an elephant attack at Balangala in Virajpet taluk of Kodagu district on Sunday. The victim, Ravi Kalaiah, was on his morning walk at around 6.30 a.m. when an elephant suddenly emerged on the roadside and attacked him. Senior forest officials said Mr. Kalaiah died on the spot. As the news spread, there was tension in the village and people launched a flash protest against the rising man-animal conflict situations in the district.

Conservator of Forests Manoj Kumar, who was supervising the operations to capture a tiger (which was subsequently found dead) in the Thithimathi territorial range of Kodagu district, rushed to the spot to deal with the situation.