Pied Avocets spotted near Kundapur

A team of three birdwatchers spotted a pair of Pied Avocets ( Recurvirostra avosetta ) at Babbukudru island midway between Kundapur and Gangolli in Udupi district on November 12.

Laxminarayana Upadhya, Pranesh Kodancha and M.S. Ranganathan spotted them while on a tour in the Panchagangavalli.

“I immediately took out my camera and took a few snaps of the pair and emailed them to M. Shivashankar, a bird watcher from Karkala,” Mr. Kodancha told The Hindu on Saturday.

While Mr. Kodancha and Mr. Ranganathan work in HSBC Bank in Bengaluru and Mumbai, respectively, Mr. Upadhya is a retired professor of Zoology at the Bhandarkars College in Kundapur.

Mr. Kodancha has been a bird watcher for 10 years and Prof. Upadhya for 14 years. “We have spotted this bird for the first time here at Babbukudru. This bird is commonly seen at Jamnagar in Gujarat,” said Prof. Upadhya.

Mr. Shivashankar, founder-member of Coastal Karnataka Birders Network and Nature First Club, said the bird was a rare migrant to coastal Karnataka region. “There have been no reports of this from the region in the last nine years and no records of it in website ebird.org as well for this region,” he said.

According to the website, www.oiseaux-birds.com, the Pied Avocet breeds in temperate Europe and West and Central Asia to South East Siberia and North East China, and locally in North Africa to East and South Africa. During winter, this species migrates from West Europe and Africa, through Middle-East to North West India and South East China.

The Pied Avocet is mainly migratory, but its population is present all year in Africa and some parts of West Europe, according to the website.