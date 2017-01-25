Photo exhibition to create awareness about water woes

Water activists in Kolar and Chickballapur districts have decided to conduct a photo exhibition in the central Karnataka region about the problem faced by people of the area due to acute shortage of water.

The exhibition will be organised at schools and colleges as well as public places in Kolar, Chickballapur, Bengaluru Rural and Ramanagar districts and parts of Tumakuru and Chitradurga districts, one of the leaders of permanent irrigation project struggle committee, Anjaneya Reddy, told reporters here on Wednesday.

He said governments of all the three major parties of the State failed to address the water woes of the Bayaluseeme region.

Leaders Holali Prakash, V.K. Rajesh, K. Srinivasa Gowda, and Narayana Gowda were present.