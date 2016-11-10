Petty fights, long queues at petrol outlets mark day after demonetisation of notes

Despite clarification from the Union government on the ways to encash currency notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 denomination, many people appeared confused about the matter on Wednesday and got into petty quarrels with traders. Meanwhile, serpentine queues were seen in front of petrol stations in the districts of north and central Karnataka.

The most affected were the small businessmen, street vendors and the common man, many of whom were still not sure about what to do with the high-denomination notes in hand. Those who had heard about the demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes wanted to dispose them of as early as possible.

In buses, for example, there were quarrels after commuters gave Rs. 500 notes to bus conductors for tickets costing below Rs. 100. Left with no option, a few conductors forced passengers to alight at the bus stations. At the weekly sante (bazaar) at Lingarajnagar in Hubballi, vegetable vendors and buyers got into altercations, and elders of the locality had to step in to resolve the arguments.

Seeking change

In cities and towns across north Karnataka, long queues were seen in front fo petrol bunks as both the high-denomination notes were accepted there. However, after obliging initially, many petrol station owners asked vehicle owners to either purchase fuel for Rs. 500 or Rs. 1,000 or pay in change.

In Chitradurga, by afternoon petrol bunk owners were giving change only to those buying fuel for more than Rs. 300. Medical stores in hospitals were also full of people purchasing medicines for Rs. 25 or Rs. 50 just to get change.

However, many people felt that while they would be inconvenienced for a few days, the move would ultimately help in curbing black money.