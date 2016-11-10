People use marriages to get rid of Rs. 500, Rs. 1,000 denomination notes

The Union government’s decision to demonetise Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency had its impact on marriages too.

The guests, attending the marriages, found it as an opportunity to clear Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000, by offering them to the newly-wed as gifts in cash.

People belonging to certain communities in Hassan and Mandya districts have a system wherein relatives of the bride and bridegroom collect cash gifts on their behalf. The Hindu visited a couple of marriage halls in Hassan and found that majority of the guests offered Rs. 500 currency as gifts.

“Everybody is giving Rs. 500 or Rs. 1,000 currency. Whatever I have collected so far are only these notes. The majority are hesitant to take out Rs. 100 notes from their pockets,” said a woman collecting gifts on behalf of the bride, Anushree, at Seetha Ramanjaneya Choultry in Hassan. Anushree and Raghavendra, native of villages near Dudda, got married at the choultry.

Similar was the scene in other halls. Besides, the family members of brides and grooms, who had taken out cash to handle the last-minute expenses on the marriage day, faced difficulties as they were left with only Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes. “I had drawn cash from ATM kiosks yesterday. I have only Rs. 500 or Rs. 1,000 notes with me. As there is no option, I have to avoid payments for the day. Banks will be open only tomorrow to exchange currency notes”, said Manjunath, whose sister got married in Sakaleshpur on Wednesday.

Many people, ignorant of the schedule for exchange of currency, were seen approaching the post offices and banks on Wednesday itself. Senior citizens were more among those who approached post offices for the exchange of notes.

“We thought that we can get exchanges for our notes today. I have got a few Rs. 500 notes to exchange. Besides them, I am left with hardly five or six Rs. 100 notes. If I get the exchange early, I can manage the household expenses,” said Suvarnamma, a retired teacher.

This sudden move has prompted many people to take out the money they had saved over the years. An employee of a private firm said, “My wife had saved Rs.15,000 over several months. She had not told me about this till Wednesday morning when she brought it to me and sought the exchange of the currency .”