People look for ways to dispose of high denomination notes

A panic-like situation prevailed in Kalaburagi on Tuesday night following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sudden announcement of demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs.1,000 notes from midnight.

Anxious people were seen thronging ATMs and petrol bunks to get change in smaller denominations. Long queues at petrol pumps and outside ATM vestibules were seen till midnight, with a few people seen running from one ATM to another to withdraw money or deposit Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.

Jewellery shops saw brisk business, making the best use of the panic-like situation. There were reports that some jewellery shops in Saraf Bazaar area kept their door open through the night on Tuesday.

The situation was more of the same on Wednesday morning, with people rushing to petrol bunks to tank up and dispose of the now-banned notes. At several petrol bunks, workers accepted the notes but did not give the balance in change, instead asking customers to fill up later for the remaining amount. At a few bunks, customers were asked to pay using cards. Apprehensive of accepting notes of high denomination, some commercial establishments and petrol bunks remained closed on the day.