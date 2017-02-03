Karnataka

People boycott maiden electionto Kuditini Town Panchayat

It was in protest against govt. failure to respond to demands

As announced earlier, people of Kuditini in Ballari taluk boycotted the maiden election to the newly formed town panchayat on Thursday.

The boycott was in protest against the failure of the State government and the district administration to respond to their genuine demands, including the closure of Epsilon Carbon Private Limited (ECPL), a coal tar manufacturing unit that has come up near Sultanpur in Sandur taluk of the district.

No nomination papers were filed for all the 19 wards till 3 p.m. on Wednesday which was the last day for doing so.

People celebrated what they called their victory by bursting crackers.

People of Kuditini and surrounding villages have been strongly opposing the coal tar plant apprehending threat to environment, ecology and public health.

They have resorted to a series of agitations to mount pressure on the government and the district administration for the closure of the plant.

However, the district administration has expressed helplessness stating that ECPL had obtained all necessary clearances from the authorities concerned.

