People’s President remembered

Young Indians (Yi), an integral part of the Confederation of Indian Industry, Mysuru, celebrated the birth anniversary of the former president A.P.J. Abdul Kalam here at SJCE Golden Jubilee Seminar Hall, JSS Technical University Campus, recently. The programme “#WhatCanIGive” discussed how to implement Mr. Kalam’s vision.

Major General S.G. Vombatkere (retd.), Rear Admiral Ravi Gaikwad N. M. (veteran) and CII Mysuru chairman N. Muthukumar were the keynote speakers at the programme.

As part of the celebrations, the Learning Vertical of Yi organised a series of presentations with the hashtag #WhatCanIGive.

‘Know your Army’

Maj. Gen. S.G. Vombatkere enlightened the audience on the topic ‘Know your Army’. “The safety, honour and welfare of your country come first, always and every time,” he said. Mr. Kalam started his career by designing a small helicopter for the Indian Army, he added.

‘Know your Navy’

Rear Admiral Ravi Gaikwad N.M. (retd.) spoke on ‘Know your Navy’, a topic that covered the roles of the Navy, diplomatic missions, exercises with foreign navies, submarines and detailing further on the elements of comprehensive national power like energy security, economic security, military security , cyber security and other core areas.

B.G. Sangameshwara, Vice-Chancellor, JSS S and T University, Mysuru, shared Mr. Kalam’s vision and his personal experience working with the ‘People’s President’.

Mr. Muthukumar urged the youth not to always look at what the nation could give them, but also at what they could contribute towards nation building.

Other topics

Akshara Kumar, co-chair, Yi Mysuru, Sambhav Shah of Rasik Motors, Divya Ram of Spoorthi Foundation, Dhruva Rao, co–founder, Science Ashram, Gautam Kannan of Anuprayaas, Vijaya Rao, practising company secretary, Nikhil Nirbhaya, co-founder, Vesto Education, and Nikhilesh N.M., co-founder, Kalisu Foundation gave presentations on various topics such as fighting dengue, communication of one’s ideas, educating the young, understanding science, building a blind-friendly nation, and ensuring equality in education, among others.

Video message

The audience received a special video message from Srijan Pal Singh, a long-time associate of Mr. Kalam. Ramya Bopanna, chair, Yi Mysuru chapter and Rajesh Goutham, chair Learning Vertical, Yi Mysuru, also spoke.