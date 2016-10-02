Karnataka

Pedestrian knocked down by unknown vehicle

A pedestrian was killed after he was hit by an unknown vehicle near Alduru in Chikkamagaluru taluk on Saturday. The police have identified the deceased as Abdul Hafeez (75).

Hafeez, a resident of Balehonnur, had been to Handi near Alduru to visit his daughter. He informed his daughter that he has alighted from the bus and would reach home in sometime. But, by late evening when he did not return home, his relatives went on search for him. They found his body by the roadside. A complaint has been filed with the Alduru police.

