Karnataka

Pedestrian fatally hit by two-wheeler in Arsikere

A pedestrian, who was injured after being hit by a two-wheeler in Arsikere town on Monday, died on Tuesday on the way to a hospital in Bengaluru. The deceased has been identified as Parvathamma (75), a resident of Somenahalli. She was hit by the two-wheeler while crossing a road. She suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Arsikere.

Following the doctor’s advice, she was being taken to a hospital in Bengaluru but succumbed to injuries. Arsikere Town police have registered a case. The two-wheeler has been seized.

