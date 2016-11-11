Peaceful celebrations in Yadgir

The Tipu Jayanti celebration was peaceful here on Thursday.

A.B. Maalakareddi, MLA, inaugurated the programme by offering tributes to Tipu. He said that Tipu was a brave and pro-people king who fought against the British to protect Mysore. However, he was being falsely projected for political reasons as anti-Hindu though he helped renovate Hindu temples and extended financial assistance to the Sringeri Mutt.

Mr. Reddi said that Tipu developed good relations with Napoleon Bonaparte, who sent his French Army to help him in the fight against the British. Khaji Imtiyazuddin Siddiqui, an advocate, gave a special lecture on Tipu and his achievements.

Students, who stood toppers in a State-level elocution competition, were felicitated. Samson Malikeri, vice-president, Yadgir City Muncipal Council; Khushboo Goel Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner; Vikas Suralkar, chief executive officer, zilla panchayat; and Vinayak Patil, Superintendent of Police, were present.

Activists detained

Meanwhile, the police detained BJP and Sri Rama Sene activists, who staged protests against the celebrations outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office. BJP activists, led by district unit president Chandrashekhar Magnur, shouted slogans against State government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

“As many as 33 activists of the BJP and 15 of the Sri Rama Sene were detained and released later,” Mr. Patil said.