Passport service centre to come up in Mysuru

A long-standing demand of the people of Mysuru and surrounding districts is at last being met. A Passport Seva Kendra is being set up at the post office in Metagalli and will be inaugurated on Wednesday. The centre will cater to the needs of Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Mandya and Hassan.

The centre is being set up as a pilot project. Some senior officials of the passport office in Bengaluru will be deputed for a few days to train officials of the Postal Department on how to examine and process passport applications. The service centre will process, verify and send applications to the passport office in Bengaluru.

At present, the people of Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajnagar, Kodagu and Hassan districts have to go to Bengaluru in order to submit their applications.

Mysuru sees heavy international passenger traffic and is the second largest IT centre in the State.

Pratap Simha, MP, said Union Minister Ananth Kumar would inaugurate the centre on Wednesday.