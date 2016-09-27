Party has learnt from mistakes: Horatti

Basavaraj Horatti, MLC, said here on Monday that despite the debacles faced by the Janata Dal (Secular) in recent years, the party’s vote share had increased and learning from mistakes would help it have a well-planned strategy for the next Assembly elections.

He was addressing presspersons along with N.H. Konaraddi, Navalgund MLA and Venkatarao Nadagouda, M.C. Managuli, Alkod Hanumanthappa, and Mallikarjun Akki after a meeting of party office-bearers and members at his farmhouse on the outskirts of Hubballi.

Mr. Horatti said that the party would chalk out a strategy taking into consideration the complaints and suggestions of workers and would urge the party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda to announce the candidates six months in advance.

Efforts would also be made to bring back party leaders and workers who refrained from active politics.

Those from the Janata Dal (United) too would be welcomed, he said.

Deve Gowda to be urged to announce candidates for Assembly polls in advance