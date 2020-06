Parts of Kalaburagi to go without power today

There will be no power supply in parts of Kalaburagi on Wednesday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., owing to maintenance work at 11 Kv feeder substations at Ram Mandir, MSK Mill and Umar Colony taken up by the Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (Gescom).

In a release here on Tuesday, the Gescom said that localities such as CBI Colony, Sadashiva Nagar, Navajeevan Society, Kalmankar Layout, Ram Mandir, Karuneshwar Nagar, Navani Layout, Sangmeshwar Layout, Devi Nagar, Oza Colony, Vivekanand Colony, Lakshminarayan Layout, and Shivashakti Layout would not have power. Other areas where power supply will be disrupted are Madina Colony, Misbha Nagar, Iqbal Colony, Hussaini Garden, New Raghavendra Colony, Mohammadi Chowk, Galib Colony, Samata Colony,Umar Colony, Abubakar Colony, Azadpur Road, Ahmad Nagar, Mecca Colony, Yadullah Colony, Kamal-e-Muzrat, Mehboob Nagar, Tipu Sultan Chowk, Ramji Nagar, and Akbar Bagh.

