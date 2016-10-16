Parking woes aplenty during Dasara

The insufficient parking space in the city’s commercial hubs was exposed during the recent Dasara festivities.

On the last three days in particular, there was a surge in the number of vehicles from outside the city, and they had to jostle for parking space. The problem was particularly severe on D. Devaraj Urs Road, the shopping hub of Mysuru. Incidentally, this year the city also hosted a shopping festival with attractive prizes up for grabs, but most shoppers had a hard time finding a place to park.

In fact, a few gave up and went to malls elsewhere instead. This was because parking space was scarce even with the intermediate roads turning into parking lots of sorts in the absence of a pay and park system and multi-level parking facilities.

Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa told The Hindu that the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has resolved to introduce the long-awaited and long-delayed pay-and-park system on Devaraja Urs Road, and tenders have been floated for it. “The parking system, a first in the city on a public road, will be electronically maintained and monitored. The shopkeepers have agreed to our proposal and MCC is firm on implementing it,” he said.

He said the authorities are hopeful of implementing the system from November.

On the question of multi-level parking facilities, the Mayor said the multi-storeyed facility on the premises of Town Hall, whose completion has missed several deadlines, will be thrown open for parking soon.

Also, with the century-old Devaraja Market set to be demolished, the MCC is in favour of a multi-level basement parking at the new market. Once all these plans become a reality, parking issues will be sorted out, Mr. Bhyrappa said.

About six years ago, MCC, on the advice of the city police, was about to install electronic parking meters on D. Devaraj Urs Road, similar to those on Brigade Road and Commercial Street in Bengaluru. However the plan never materialised.

The road has bays to park about 200 cars, but 100 or so cars belonging to shop owners are always parked there during business hours.