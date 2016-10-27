Parishat supports taluk status for Banavasi

Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Bengaluru, will support taluk status for Banavasi and “I will personally take interest in getting the status for Banavasi,” accordign to parishat’s State president Manu Baligar here on Sunday.

He was inaugurating a programme in which Uttara Kannada district Kannada Sahitya Parishat new president Aravind Karkikodi too office. A membership drive was also held on the occasion at Vinayak Hall.

Workshops for teachers and youths will be held to give information about Kannada as classical language in April next all over the State. Also, workshops to train teachers and youth to read old Kannada literature will be held in every district, he said. The former presidents of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat district unit N.S. Hegde Kundaragi and Shanta Naik were felicitated.