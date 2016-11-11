Over 1,000 students to get degrees at JSS convocation today

The seventh annual convocation of JSS University will be held on Friday at 3 p.m. at Sri Rajendra Auditorium at JSS Medical College here.

Vijay Kumar Saraswat, member, NITI (National Institution for Transforming India) Aayog, will be the chief guest and will deliver the convocation address. He will also give away the medals.

As many as 1,096 graduates will be conferred with their degrees at the convocation — Bachelors, Masters and Doctoral levels — in the faculties of medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, management studies, life sciences, and biomedical Sciences.

At the convocation, 41 candidates who share 59 medals and awards have been identified for their exceptional performance, and 18 candidates will be awarded with Ph.D research degrees, while three candidates will receive the medical super-speciality degree (DM and MCh).

Second in State

Meanwhile, JSS University has been given the 35th rank nationally and second in the State under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), which is approved by the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country, released in April this year. JSS colleges of pharmacy in Ooty and Mysuru stood 9th and 10th, respectively, nationally.