Oscar, Shivakumar in Central panel on anti-demonetisation campaign

Congress leader Oscar Fernandes has been appointed as the co-chairman and Energy Minister D.K. Shivakumar as member of the Central Committee on anti-demonetisation campaign of the Congress headed by senior leader Ahmed Patel.

Central leaders of the Congress have launched the campaign against the Narendra Modi government and accused the Union government of practising politics of “fear and anger”. Mr. Shivakumar has been given charge of the campaign in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, and Goa.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president G. Parameshwara on Wednesday participated in the 132nd foundation day of the party and lashed out at the Narendra Modi government for creating financial chaos after the demonetisation on November 8.