Organic farmer on a solo bike ride to thank soldiers

A 31-year-old organic farmer from Rajasthan has been travelling across the country on his motorbike collecting “thank you” notes from children and presenting them to the Army.

Ravi Verma, a former IT professional, has driven through 20 State capitals and has covered 15,000 km in two-and-a half months. Mr. Verma reached Bidar on Saturday to meet fellow bikers and to catch up on some sleep.

He plans to complete another 8,000 km by travelling to the capital of the remaining nine States in the south and west in a month’s time. Mr. Verma will then send the notes he collected from across the country to the army personnel in difficult terrains like Kargil.

Mr. Verma said that he quit the IT industry as he was bored. “I was one of those IT professionals who got tired of doing the same thing everyday. I resigned and tried my hand in business. I did not enjoy that either. I went back to my father’s field near Jaipur and began organic farming,” he told The Hindu after paying his respects at the Gurudwara Guru Nanak Jhira.

“I saw a documentary on the life of soldiers on the border in 2014. I felt that God was guarding our borders in the form of soldiers. While we thank professionals like doctors and engineers, we don’t think of thanking the soldiers. That is why I began this journey,” he said. He has already collected around 5,000 thank you notes and shipped them back to his home in Jaipur. His 400 cc Royal Enfield bike has two boxes in which he carries essential items, spare riding gear, some spare parts and a tent. “I have slept in fuel stations or under trees on the roadside. I have never faced any problem,” he said.

