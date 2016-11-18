The Udupi District Ophthalmic Society, under the banner of the Karnataka Ophthalmic Society, will organise the 35th Karnataka State Ophthalmic Conference (KOSCON) at Koteshwar in the district from Friday. It will be a three-day event.

K. Krishna Prasad, chairman of the conference organising committee, said that nearly 1,500 delegates from across the country and abroad are expected to take part in the conference. Seven experts will participate as resource persons.

The participants will get an opportunity to know about the latest developments in the field of ophthalmology.