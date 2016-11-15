Karnataka

Only three remain?

As many as 10 suspected Maoists have either surrendered or joined the mainstream in Chikkamagaluru district in the last six years. According to senior officers in the Anti-Naxal Force, three persons — Mundagaru Latha, Angadi Suresh, and Pradeep — have been active in naxalite activities in the Malnad region. The rest have moved to different places, including Kerala.

Gauri Lankesh, journalist and State committee member, said: “Two years ago, Noor Sridhar and Sirimane Nagaraj surrendered. Now, four more have. The committee will help those willing to join the mainstream in future too.”



