Okkoota slams move

Udupi:The move of the State government to hand over the 3.88 acres of land in the heart of the city, where the district government maternity and children’s hospital is located, to a private entity, has drawn flak from the Sarkari Mahila Mattu Makkala Aspatre Rakshana Okkoota and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

P.V. Bhandary, convener of the okkoota, said here on Wednesday that it was neither necessary nor transparent.

The existing district government maternity and children’s hospital was functioning well. The government should provide more facilities to its hospitals than privatising them in the name of public-private-partnership. The government had not put the memorandum of understanding signed between it and the private entity in the public domain nor had it made any effort to collect public opinion on such a major move. The private entity would have an upper hand in managing the proposed institutions. Even if the government wanted to give it to a private entity, it should have invited bids through tenders. But this had not been done at all.

In order to oppose the government’s move, the okkoota would take out a procession from Jodu Katte to the Clock Tower, where it would hold a public meeting at 4.30 p.m. on October 28, he said.

Meanwhile, speaking at a party meeting, K. Raghupati Bhat, former MLA and BJP leader, said that the party opposed the move and would show black flags to the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, when he came to lay the foundation stone for the project here on October 30.

He said 3.88 acres of land had been donated by philanthropist late Haji Abdulla Saheb to the government about seven decades ago. It was wrong to permit a commercial super specialty hospital on that land.

He would not object if the promoter of BRS Health and Research Institute, B.R. Shetty, built these three proposed institutions and handed them to the government to run them. If Mr. Shetty would run all the three proposed institutions, then there was no guarantee that it would help the poor patients. Instead, Mr. Shetty could be given land at nearby Kolalgiri village to construct his hospitals, he said.

