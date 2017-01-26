Officials told to open goshalas in Ballari

B. Sriramulu, MP and chairman District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA), along with Karadi Sanganna, MP, instructed officials to open goshalas in the district owing to the severe drought condition.

Mr. Sriramulu, who was presiding over the meeting of DISHA to review the progress of implementation of Centrally sponsored schemes here on Wednesday, and Mr. Sanganna insisted on setting up goshalas to opening fodder banks as the farmers did not have money to purchase fodder even if it was supplied at 50% subsidy.

Ramprasath Manohar, Deputy Commissioner, informed the meeting that five out of the total seven taluks were likely to face fodder shortage .

He also informed that the district administration had come out with an innovative programme of seeking fodder as donation from big farmers and the response has been very good.

“We could collect around 1,207 tonnes of fodder from various parts of the district which was in addition to the steps taken to raise fodders at government farms. He said steps were under way to open a goshala in Gandabommanahalli village in Kudligi taluk within this week,” he said, adding that steps would be taken to open goshalas in other taluks based on need/demand.

With regard to tackling drought, he said that around 675 villages were identified as likely to face drinking water crisis and necessary arrangements were being made to over come the crisis, including hiring private bore wells, laying of pipelines, filling up tanks and the like.

Various works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act have also been taken out providing jobs to the needy in the rural areas.

Mr. Sriramulu took exception to officials bringing to his notice at the meeting that some of the schemes were ready but funds had not been released.