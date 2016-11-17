Officials submit crop loss report to Central team

Severe crop loss has been estimated in 1.98 lakh hectares of land in Ballari district for the kharif season in view of the deficient rainfall. Crops had been sown in 3.69 lakh hectares in the district.

In a report submitted to the Central drought assessment team when it visited here recently, the district administration has said that the district recorded deficient rainfall during August, September and October, resulting in loss of standing crop in rainfed areas. Maize was severely affected in 94,430 ha of 1.02 lakh ha, followed by bajra (15,113 ha), jowar (11,864 ha), paddy (2,457 ha), minor millets (1,696 ha), tur (9,314 ha) and horse gram (307 ha). Groundnut (38,051 ha) and sunflower (8,670 ha) were affected among oilseeds, while cotton (13,907 ha) was among the commercial crops hit. As much as 7,947 ha under horticultural crops were hit, with chilli (1,958 ha) and onions (5,874 ha) the most affected.

Kudligi taluk was the worst hit, with 75,248 ha severely affected. In Hagari Bommanahalli, 46,491 ha was affected, followed by Hadagali (39,418 ha), Sandur (14,194 ha), Hosapete (9,758 ha), Sirguppa (9,604 ha) and Ballari (5,105 ha).

Though the exact quantum of loss is yet to be assessed, the district administration’s estimation of adequate input subsidy to farmers is Rs. 139.98 crore.